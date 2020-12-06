Born on December 6, 1991, Karun Nair has been one of the best cricketers produced by India. Apart from his batting abilities, Nair can also chip in with his bowling. Having previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League, he was signed up by the Kings XI Punjab in 2018. He made his Test cricket debut in 2016 against England and only became the third player to maiden hundred into a triple century. As the Karnataka batsman turns a year older, let's have a look at the best innings by Nair.

303* against England:

Now, this undoubtedly is his best inning by the Nair as he remained unbeaten on 303 runs against England. He only became the third batsmen to do so in his debut match. This is obviously one of of his best innings.

65 vs Rising Pune Supergiant

This was Karun Nair played for the Delhi Capital and he smacked 64 runs from 45 balls way back in 2017. This helped the team reach a total of 168 runs. Delhi Capital won the match by seven runs.

54 vs Chennai Super Kings

Back in 2018, he had scored 54 runs against the Chennai Super Kings and with his consistent performances, he became the third-highest scorer in the IPL. But that did not help the Delhi Capitals win the game.

61* vs Delhi Capitals

In this year he played for the Rajasthan Royal when Nair scored 61 runs from 38 deliveries, which included six boundaries and a couple of biggies. This helped the Rajasthan Royals win the game as he remained unbeaten in the match.

73* vs Delhi Capitals

This was in the year 2014, when Karun Nair scored an unbeaten knock of 73 runs and led the team to a seven-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals. He slammed eight four and a couple of sixes. This was one of the best of innings.

if we have missed out on your favourite innings by Nair, let us know about the same in the Comments section. Coming back to his birthday, we wish Karun Nair a very Happy Birthday.

