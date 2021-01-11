Born on January 11, 1973, Rahul Dravid has been one of the best cricketers produced by Indian cricket. Nicknamed as ‘The Wall’, ‘Dependable’ or ‘Mr. Dependable’ Dravid was known for his solid batting technique which has sent shivers to the strongest of opposition. Dravid was named one of the best five cricketers of the year by Wisden Cricketers' Almanack in 2000 and received the Player of the Year and the Test Player of the Year awards at the inaugural ICC awards ceremony in 2004. Along with being a great batsman, he is also known for his humble attitude. Now, as he gets a year older, we shall have a look at 6 best quotes by Dravid which speaks volumes about his character. Rahul Dravid Birthday Special: 233 vs Australia & Other Sensational Knocks by the Wall.

‘I have failed at times, but I have never stopped trying’.

Now here’s the biggest mantra of life, ‘Never stop trying’. These golden words from Dravid inspire us to fight our battles every day and not quit trying.

'You don't play for revenge, you play for respect & pride'.

If you think that the former Indian captain played for revenge, then you are surely wrong. Respect and pride are something that matters the most for the former coach.

'If you don't ask for the best, you don't get it'.

One needs to aim for the best and if do not aim for the best, you don't get it. The golden words by Dravid inspire us to go for glory!

'I leave with sadness, but also with pride'.

Now, this was by Dravid when he retired from cricket. After the kind of achievements he had achieved, Dravid was quite sad with for leaving the sport he loved the most.

'Reading allows me to recharge my batteries'.

How do we forget the glimpses of Rahul Dravid where he was seen reading a book in the pavilion? Dravid being an avid reader reading books like all of us.

'Pravin Tambe is bigger inspiration than me for young cricketers'.

Pravin Tambe was one of the oldest players to feature in the IPL as he played for the Rajasthan Royals. Dravid hailed the Mumbai based cricketer for being so inspiring for the youngsters.

That's all we have for now. If you think that we have missed out on any of your favourite quotes, do feel free to level your comments below. Coming back to the birthday of Dravid, we wish him a very Happy Birthday!

