Happy Birthday Yasir Shah: 8/41 vs New Zealand and Other Scintillating Performances by the Talismanic Pakistani Leg-Spinner

Happy Birthday Yasir Shah (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Pakistan's star leg-spinner Yasir Shah celebrates his 34th birthday on Saturday (May 2, 2020). Hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah is arguably the best leg-spinner in Test cricket at the moment and his record in international cricket speak volumes of his prowess. The veteran bowler can turn the red cherry in the flattest of tracks and his ability to deliver flippers and googlies to perfection makes him even more lethal. In fact, Shah is the fastest bowler to reach the landmark of 200 Test wickets. Below, we'll look at some of his best bowling performances. Yasir Shah Turns The Unlikely Saviour For Pakistan As the Spinner Scores His Maiden Test Century.

After Saeed Ajmal faced a suspension in 2014 due to his bowling action, a huge void was left in Pakistan's bowling attack. However, Shah made his Test debut that year only and looked all set to become Ajmal's successor. Though he has not played a lot of white-ball cricket. However, his numbers in Test cricket are just staggering. Along with thriving in the spin-friendly conditions of sub-continent, Shah also spun his web in England and Australian soil. He, in fact, also went at the pinnacle of the ICC Test bowler's ranking. Meanwhile, let's revisit the times when Shah ran through opposition's batting line-up.

7/76 Vs Sri Lanka in Galle

Playing his first-ever Test match on Sri Lankan soil in 2015, Shah took the opposition by storm and delivered a match-turning performance. Plenty of runs were scored in the first three days of the game and the match and was heading towards a draw. However, Shah spun his web in the third innings of the match and scalped seven wickets. Riding on his performance, the visitors managed to clinch the game by 10 wickets.

8/41 & 6/143 Vs New Zealand in Dubai

Pakistan piled up a massive score of 418/5 while batting first in the second Test of 2018 Test series against New Zealand. The Dubai track looked ideal to bat on. However, that wasn’t the case when the Kiwis came on to bat. Shah rattled the opposition batting line-up in the second innings of the game and bagged eight wickets. As a result, Kane Williamson and Co were bundled out for 90 runs and were asked to follow. The visitors tried to make a fightback in the third innings. However, Shah again bagged a five-fer as Pakistan won the game by an innings and 16 runs.

6/63 Vs West Indies in Kingston

Another Yasir Shah special came during the opening Test of Pakistan’s 2017 Tour of West Indies. On a pace friendly Kington track, Shah delivered a stupendous spell in the third innings of the match which decided to be the turning point of the game. His turning deliveries breached the defences of six Caribbean batsmen as they were packed for mere 152 runs. Courtesy Shah’s efforts, Pakistan clinched the encounter by seven wickets.

6/72 & 4/69 Vs England in Lord’s

Shah registered his name on the prestigious Lord’s honours boards during the first Test of Pakistan’s 2016 Tour of England. This was Yasir’s first Test in England and a big challenge was in front of him. However, he rose to the occasion and tormented England’s batting line-up in both the innings. He scalped a six-fer in the second innings and backed it up with a four-wicket haul. His efforts proved to be fruitful as Pakistan registered a memorable 75-run triumph.

6/26 Vs Zimbabwe in Harare

Mostly known for his heroics in the longest format of the game, the leg-spinner also has a five-wicket haul in ODI’s which came against Zimbabwe in 2015. Batting first, the visitors scored 259/6 and the track looked decent to bat. However, Shah made the optimum utilization of the pitch in the second innings and delivered an inspiring spell. He dismissed six batsmen as the home side got all out for 128 and subsequently lost the match by 131 runs.

Along with being a talismanic leg-spinner, Shah is also a handy batsman lower down the order. In fact, he also mustered a century in Test cricket and that too in Adelaide while facing the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Shah’s next international assignment is scheduled to get underway when Pakistan will tour England for a three-match Test series. However, the fate of the series is under dark clouds owing to the coronavirus threat.