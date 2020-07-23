New Delhi, July 23: Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has asked if anyone cares that the country might soon touch a single day spike of 1 lakh positive cases of coronavirus.

"It's gonna be 1 lakh per day soon...anyone care," Harbhajan tweeted.

On Thursday, India recorded the highest single day spike of 45,720 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours taking the total tally to 12,38,635, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.

With 1,129 fresh deaths, the overall toll reached 29,861. But the recovery rate stood at 63.18 per cent with as many as 7,82,607 cured, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 4,26,167. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 45,720 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,129 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 12 Lakh-Mark.

Harbhajan Singh Tweet:

It’s gonna be 1 lakh per day soon.. anyone care ??? https://t.co/ndFcwvZFeY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 23, 2020

Being the third-worst hit country, India is now adding one lakh cases every three days. On Monday, the country had crossed the 11 lakh mark. The highest spike in infections was reported from teh states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The pandemic has even forced the cricket calendar in the country to go into a freeze since mid-March when South Africa's ODI series in India was called off. The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Harbhajan plays for the Chennai Super Kings, has also been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. The tournament was initially scheduled to start on March 29 and the BCCI is now looking to stage the tournament from September 26 in UAE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).