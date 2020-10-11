Mumbai Indians and team Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya celebrates his 27th birthday on October 10, 2020 (Sunday). Born in the Choryasi village of Surat in Gujarat in 1993, Pandya made his India debut in January 2016 just a year after mesmerising the audience with some dazzling performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He represents the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and has been with the team since 2015. Pandya is part of the side in IPL 2020 and has already played two match-winning knocks for them at the start of the tournament. As he celebrates his 27th birthday, take a look at some quick facts about him. Hardik Pandya Lashes Out at Jasprit Bumrah for Not Diving to Stop the Ball During KKR vs MI Match in Dream11 IPL 2020 (Watch Video).

The flamboyant all-rounder has so far represented India in 11 Test matches, 54 ODIs and 40 T20I matches. He has scored 532 runs, including one century and four fifties, and taken 17 wickets with best figures of 5/28 against England. In the ODIs, Pandya has scored 957 runs in just 38 innings with the help of four half-centuries and also taken 54 wickets. Pandya has also taken 38 wickets in T20Is and scored 310 runs.

Hardik Pandya was born at Choryasi in Surat, Guajarat on October 11, 1993

His father ran a small business in Surat but shut it down and shifted to Vadodara after noticing his son's talent in cricket

Hardik and his elder brother Krunal were enrolled at the Kiran More academy in Vadodara when they were 5 and 7 years old respectively

Hardik Pandya initially started as a legspinner but later shifted to medium pace at the insistence of Kiran More

He is nicknamed “Rockstar” in Mumbai Indians dressing room

Hardik and his elder brother Krunal were called “Maggi brothers” during their childhood as they liked eating Maggi

He failed in the ninth standard and then left education to pursue cricket

Hardik once smashed 39 runs in a single over during the West Zone vs Delhi match in 2016 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Pandya smashed 5 sixes and 1 four while a no ball and 4 byes added to the expensive over

Hardik Pandya is the first Indian to take 4 wickets and score 30-plus runs in a single T20I match. He smashed the record against England in 2018

He is also the first Indian batsman to score a Test century before the opening session of a Test match. He achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in 2017

Pandya is currently part of the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2020 and has played all four matches so far in the tournament. Pandya is an important player for the Mumbai Indians and will be crucial as they defend their IPL title.

