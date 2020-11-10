Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets to win the IPL 2020 final and also clinch a record fifth title making them undisputedly the greatest team in the history of the Indian Premier League. With four titles in their kitty, MI were already the most successful team in IPL history but the back-to-back trophies also make them the second team after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to successfully defend the IPL title. CSK had achieved the feat when they won consecutive titles between 2010 and 11 and MI become the second side to repeat the feat with their title win in 2019 and 2020. As Mumbai Indians celebrate the IPL 2020 title win, take a look at some stat highlights and records from the MI vs DC IPL 2020 final match. MI vs DC Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020 Final

Krunal Pandya hit the winning runs for Mumbai Indians after Rohit Sharma’s half-century and his 45-run opening stand with Quinton de Kock (20) set the tone for Mumbai Indians to successfully chase down the 157 runs. Mumbai won the title with five wickets and eight deliveries to spare. Rishabh Pant rewrote some records while Trent Boult, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer created some new ones. Take a look at some stat highlights and records for the MI vs DC IPL 2020 final match. Mumbai Indians All Over Twitter After IPL 2020 Final Victory Against Delhi Capitals.

# Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title

# Mumbai Indians became the second team after CSK to successfully defend the IPL title

# This was the first time MI won successive titles in IPL history

# Trent Boult became the first bowler to take a wicket with his first ball in an IPL final

# Delhi Capitals end IPL 2020 after losing eight wickets in the first over this season

# Trent Boult took 16 wickets in the powerplay in IPL 2020 which is the joint-most with Mitchell Johnson (16 in IPL 2013) in a single season of the IPL

# Rishabh Pant (56) scored his first half-century in IPL 2020 and 12th in IPL history

# He is also the second youngest cricketer (23 years and 37 days) after Kings XI Punjab’s Manan Vohra (20 years and 318 days) to score a 50+ score in an IPL final

# Shreyas Iyer (65*) scored his 3rd half-century in IPL 2020 and 16th in IPL History

# Rohit Sharma scored his 3rd fifth in IPL 2020 and 39th in IPL history

# This was the second instance in IPL history where both captains scored a half-century in the final

# Ishan Kishan ended IPL 2020 with 510 runs becoming the third uncapped player to score over 500 runs in a single IPL season

Mumbai Indians, therefore, becomes the second team after CSK to win back-to-back IPL titles. Delhi Capitals, who were making their maiden appearance in the final, remain without an IPL title after 13 years of the Indian Premier League.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 11:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).