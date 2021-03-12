Rishabh Pant has been the man for India in recent times. His prolific performances have led India to a win. We all remember his fantabulous performance in the Test series against England and Australia. Things this time were no different for the young wicketkeeper. Pant emerged as one of the top trends on social media with that one six he slammed to Jofra Archer which was a reverse sweep but was quite an unbelievable shot. The netizens were zapped with the reverse sweep he played during the fifth ball of the third over. This also included former England captain Kevin Pietersen, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders. India vs England Live Cricket Score Updates of 1st T20I, 2021.

The video of the shot by Pant went viral on social media. The netizens just could not get over the shot and they posted tweets on social media bout the same. India is having quite a tough time in the middle right now. KL Rahul got out on the score of 1 whereas, Virat Kohli's poor outing continued. Shikhar Dhawan also made his way to the pavilion on a minuscule score. With this, Rishabh Pant's six was quite a respite for the home team.

Now, let's have a look at the video of the shot and the reactions by netizens below.

Reactions:

Holy smokes! Pant has just played the greatest shot that’s ever been played in cricket. Reverse sweeping/lifting Archer with a brand new white ball at 90mph for 6. 👀 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 12, 2021

Mumbai Indians

A reverse sweep against Archer for a six, then a flick past square leg for a four. Rishabh Pant has arrived! 👏 🇮🇳 - 18/2 (4)#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvENG — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 12, 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders

He's making a habit of it! 👀 Rishabh Pant has just dished out the James Anderson treatment to Jofra Archer, reverse sweeping him for 6⃣ 👏 🇮🇳 18-2 (4)#INDvENG #T20I #Cricket — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 12, 2021

Another one

Stop what you are doing and watch that six again and again and again #RishabhPant#INDLvsENGL — Saathvikesh Wvckie (@SWvckie) March 12, 2021

However, Pant stint on the ground did not last long as he made way to the pavilion on the score of 21 runs. As of now, we have Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya batting for the Indian team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).