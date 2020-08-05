Hardik Pandya thanked his sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma for organising a grand welcome for his bay boy. Hardik and Natasa Stankovic were blessed with a baby boy on July 30 and the mother and child returned to the house on Wednesday. Ahead of their return from the hospital, Hardik took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the welcome his baby boy and wife Natasa will be getting when they reach the residence. The India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder shared a lovely picture on his Instagram story. Hardik Pandya Thanks Doctors and Nurses of Akansha Hospital for Bringing His Baby in This World.

Taking to Instagram, Hardik wrote "My boys welcome. Thank you @pankhuriisharma.” The picture gave Pandya’s fans a glimpse of where the child will stay. His room has been decorated with balloons and a cake was also present in the picture to celebrate the baby boy’s arrival. Pandya also thanked the cake baker and the decorators for the lovely décor and the cake. Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Krunal Pandya’s First Pic With Nephew and Hardik Pandya’s Son Is All About 'One Family'.

Hardik Pandya's Baby Boy's Room (Photo Credits: Instagram / @hardikpandya93)

Pankhuri, Krunal Pandya’s wife, had earlier taken to social media to welcome the little child to the ‘mad house.’ “Welcome to the mad house little one❤️,” she captioned a picture of her and Krunal holding the baby.

Pankhuri Sharma Welcomes Little One to the House

View this post on Instagram Welcome to the mad house little one❤️ @hardikpandya93 @natasastankovic__ A post shared by PankhuriSharmaPandya (@pankhuriisharma) on Aug 1, 2020 at 11:51pm PDT

Hardik, meanwhile, also took to Instagram to thank the hospital, doctors and nurses where the baby was born for their care and safety of the baby and the mother. “Special thanks to Akanksha hospital in Anand! Last one week you guys made sure we have our home away from home!” Pandya wrote while also sharing some pictures from the celebration in the hospital.

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Celebrate Baby Boy's Arrival

Pandya and Natasa celebrated the birth of their baby boy in the hospital with the doctors and the staff before returning home on Wednesday. Pandya also expressed his gratitude towards the doctors and said “you guys are absolute gems 🙏🏾❤️ Bringing my baby in this world! Will be grateful forever 🙏🏾.”

Hadik will be next seen in action for the Mumbai Indians when the Indian Premier League 2020 gets going in the UAE later this year. He was instrumental in helping MI lift a record fourth IPL title last season and will hope to play a key role in them defending it.

