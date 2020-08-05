Indian All-rounder Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic recently became proud parents of a baby boy. The duo got engaged on New Year’s eve when on a yacht Pandya proposed to Natasa. And interestingly, the pair decided to tie the knot during the lockdown period in India. On July 30, Natasa gave birth to a baby boy. Meanwhile, Hardik’s elder brother Krunal Pandya recently shared his first picture with his nephew, and now Mumbai Indians (MI) shared the same photo. Hardik Pandya Gifts Red Roses to Wife Natasa Stankovic, Thanks Her for ‘Best Ever Gift!’ (See Picture).

Both Hardik and Krunal play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and are important members of the four-time IPL winners. MI is known to promote family culture under the tagline ‘One Family’. In their latest post on Instagram, Mumbai Indians shared Krunal's picture with Hardik’s son and wrote, “First picture (used emoji) with the nephew!” Hardik Pandya Begins Dad Duties, Goes Shopping for Baby Diapers, Tags New Mum Nataša Stanković in This Cute Instagram Story! (See Photo).

Here’s Mumbai Indians Post

Earlier, in a seperate post, Krunal had tweeted, "Happiness which words can’t express! I'm a bade papa now to this beautiful baby boy. Congratulations bhai and Nats. Bade papa loves you, little one."

The Pandya brothers will be seen in action in the IPL 2020, which is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10. This year’s T20 league was earlier postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

