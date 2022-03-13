Kolkata Knight Riders is an Indian Premier League (IPL) team representing Kolkata city, also known as KKR. KKRs adoration among people was more due to team’s association with the famous celebrities especially Shah Rukh Khan. Of late SRK ’s children Aryan and Suhana have started taking part in team building exercises like auctions as well. Kolkata Knight Riders was led by five different captains; Sourav Ganguly, Brendon McCullum, Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan from season 1 of IPL till season 14. IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League Ahead of 2022 Edition.

Despite of showing diversity in leadership in different seasons, KKR could manage to win IPL only twice. Both the seasons of IPL won by Kolkata Knight Riders were under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir who is known for his furious attitude and his passion for the game.

In 2012, Kolkata Knight Riders had their hands on the first IPL title. The Gautam Gambhir-led side defeated Chennai Super Kings by 86 runs and stopped MS Dhoni's side from winning the hat-trick of iPL titles. Kolkata Knight Riders won their second title of Indian Premiere League in 2014 by beating Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the closely fought final. How Many IPL Titles CSK Have Won? Check How Many Times Chennai Super Kings Won Indian Premier League.

KKR IPL Title Wins

Winning Season 2012 2014 Titles Won: 2

Knight Riders managed to reach the finals. last season as well. But in the final, CSK outplayed them. KKR started slowly and then in second leg of the IPL, which was held in the UAE picked up their campaign to stun one and all.

