Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 37. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 19, 2020. Both CSK and RR lost their previous game of IPL 2020. CSK is led by MS Dhoni while RR plays under the captaincy of Steve Smith. Chennai is at the 7th position in the point table, while Rajasthan is at the bottom. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for CSK vs RR IPL 2020 live streaming online, live telecast and match score updates on TV. CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 37.

Chennai lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last game by 20 runs, where they failed to defend the target of 180 runs. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they failed to defend the target of 178 runs. Both teams are struggling for a win and they have to win their upcoming games and avoid defeat to stay alive in the race for playoffs. CSK vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need To Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 37.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is the 37th match of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 19, 2020 (Monday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the CSK vs RR, IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the CSK vs RR game for its online fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).