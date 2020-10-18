Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are here to battle their wits against each other on social media. The last time the two teams met each other in the IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings, Steve Smith’s men secured a win with Sanju Samson and Steve Smith scoring a half-century each. Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are facing almost a similar fate in the IPL 2020. CSK stands on number six of the points tally, whereas, RR is on number seven with an equal number of points. Now, let’s have a look at the seven things you need to know about the Dream11 IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for CSK vs RR, IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

CSK vs RR Head-to-Head

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have taken on each other on 23 occasions. Chennai Super Kings have won 14 games and the rest are won by the Rajasthan Royals.

CSK vs RR Key Players

Chennai Super Kings could have Faf du Plessis and Shardul Thakur as the key players. Whereas for the Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson and Jofra Archer could be outstanding performers

CSK vs RR Mini-Battles

Jofra Archer vs Faf du Plessis will be the fascinating battle to watch out for. Apart from it, Sanju Samson vs Jofra Archer could be another battle within the main contest.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2020 Match 37 Venue

The Dubai International Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 36th between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

CSK vs RR Match Timings

The Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match 37 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

CSK vs RR Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

CSK vs RRLikely Playing XIs

CSK Probable Playing 11: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (C)(WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

RR Probable Playing 11: Sanju Samson (Wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith, David Miller, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande

