After suffering a 1-3 humiliation in the Test series, England bounced back brilliantly in the first match of the T20I series. Eoin Morgan and Co dominated India in all three departments to register a comprehensive eight-wicket win. However, they can’t afford to be complacent as four more games are still left in the series. Hence, the Men in Blue have all chances to turn the tables around with improved performance. Like the previous clash, the second T20I will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Sunday (March 14). Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the IND vs ENG match. India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

Coming back to the first T20I, England, after opting to bowl first, restricted the home team to 124/7 with pace spearhead Jofra Archer picking three wickets. Shreyas Iyer was the only Indian batsman to impress as he scored 67 off 48 balls. In reply, the Three Lions didn’t break a sweat while chasing the target. Openers Jos Buttler and Jason Roy collected 72 runs in the first overs before Dawid Malan, and Jonny Bairstow completed the formalities. As the second T20I takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information. India vs England 2nd T20I 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Ahmedabad: Check Pitch Report of Narendra Modi Stadium.

On Which TV Channel India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Star Sports holds the official broadcast rights of the England tour of India 2021. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Star Sports 1 SD/HD will telecast India vs England 2nd T20I in English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD will telecast the game for Hindi viewers as well.

India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar App

As Star Sports holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide live online streaming of the IND vs ENG 2nd T201 2021. So fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar App and Website to watch the live streaming of India vs England 2021.

India Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran/Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

