New Zealand and Pakistan will face each other in the third and final T2I game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at McLean Park in Napier on December 22, 2020 (Tuesday). The visitors will be hoping to make a comeback in the series while the hosts are aiming for a clean sweep. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch the live streaming of New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2020 can scroll down below. NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2020.

The Black Caps have already secured the series and will be looking to complete a white-wash against a Pakistan side that are looking out of sorts without their captain Babar Azam. The visitors had won five encounters between the two teams before the series but have found it difficult to get going. Pakistan will be hoping that they can improve on their performances so far and get some momentum going ahead of the Test series. Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistani Batsmen After 9-Wicket Defeat Against New Zealand in the Second T20I 2020.

On Which Channel Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2020 Live Telecast is Available?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in India hence, NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2020 will not be telecasted live on any channels. Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan can watch the game live on PTV Sports and Spark Sports will telecast the game in New Zealand.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online on FanCode

Despite there being no official broadcaster of the tour, fans in India can catch the live streaming of NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2020 on the FanCode app or website. Fans need to purchase their FanCode pass by paying a fee of Rs 19 to watch the live streaming of this game and if they need the rights for the entire tour (3 T20Is and 2 Tests), fans need to pay a fee of Rs 49.

Pakistan suffered a nine-wicket defeat in the second game of the series as a decent batting performance was followed by some ordinary bowling. Mohammad Hafeez scored an unbeaten 99 for the visitors but half-centuries from Tim Siefert and Kane Williamson took the Black Caps to an easy win.

