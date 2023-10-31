Australia's in-form opener David Warner confidently asserted that his outstanding ICC Men's Cricket World Cup World Cup performance has silenced his critics, making them "look stupid". Warner has been in exceptional form in the ongoing mega tournament, scoring 413 runs, including two hundreds and a fifty, in 6 matches for Australia. 'Mumbai, Yeh Kya Ho Gaya' Rohit Sharma Shocked To See City's High Pollution Level (See Instagram Story).

The opener turned 37 last week but his 50-over batting is as destructive as ever. He has peeled off scores 163, 104 and 81 in his last three starts to be the tournament's second-leading run scorer. However, the left-hander fell agonisingly short of becoming the first Australian to score three consecutive ODI hundreds on Saturday, cracking a rapid 81 against New Zealand in Dharamshala.

"Everyone keeps writing me off. I'm doing as well as I can, I'm just trying to go out there and start as well as I can up front in the first 10 (overs). If I get in, I try and make the most of it," said Warner as quoted by cricket.com.au website. "It's also awesome to have Heady and Mitch there as well, because it allows that pressure to keep being put back onto the opposition," he added. Asked if the so-called doubters were fuelling him, Warner said: "Nup. I just make everyone look stupid."

However, Warner refrained from further antagonizing his opponents as Australia prepares for their first encounter with England since the contentious Ashes campaign. In fact, Warner has cautioned that Jos Buttler's team, which has underperformed in India to the extent that they are at risk of missing qualification for the Champions Trophy, might actually pose a more significant challenge, especially considering their title defence seems nearly impossible.

"It'd be nice. But they're the teams that are the most dangerous when there's nothing to lose. They've got some very, very (high) quality players and we have to respect it. They bat to 11 and their bowling unit is very good," the opener said when asked if he hopes to pile on England's misery. ‘Biggest Challenge for South Africa Will Come From India’s Great Bowling Assets’ Says Graeme Smith Ahead of IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

Australia overcame a poor start to their World Cup 2023 campaign and currently fourth on the standings, needing to win two of their remaining three group stage matches to ensure semifinal qualification.

