South Africa qualified for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India after rain played spoilsport in Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI. Earlier, the ODI series opener between the two teams saw Bangladesh bat first and score 246/9. In response, Ireland were 65/3 when the skies opened up. Eventually, the match ended up being washed out, and with this result, South Africa made it to the premier event in India later this year.

South Africa Qualify for ODI World Cup 2023

SOUTH AFRICA QUALIFY FOR THE MEN'S ODI WORLD CUP! 🇿🇦 A washout in Ireland's 1st ODI against Bangladesh means the Proteas take the final automatic spot at #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/Swd5yJdQPX — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 9, 2023

