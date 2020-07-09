The Asia Cup 2020 which was supposed to happen in September this year has been rescheduled to next year. The decision was taken owing to the coronavirus pandemic situation created all over the world. Along with many other events being rescheduled the Asia Cup 2020 is added to the bandwagon. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly who had informed about the showpiece event being cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the ICC took to social media and confirmed the news and also said that Sri Lanka will be hosting the next edition of the tournament which will happen in 2021. Asia Cup 2020 Not Cancelled, Claims Ehsan Mani; PCB Chief Says 'He is Yet to Hear About it from ACC'.

"Asia Cup 2020 becomes the latest tournament to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sri Lanka will host the rescheduled edition next year," read the tweet by the ICC. The news was shared a few minutes ago on their social media handles. The last edition of the Asia Cup happened in 2018 in UAE which was won by India. Check out their tweet below:

🚨 Asia Cup 2020 becomes the latest tournament to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sri Lanka will host the rescheduled edition next year. pic.twitter.com/17cmooBxnZ — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2020

Pakistan had the hosting rights of this edition of the Asia Cup 2020. After Sourav Ganguly had spoken about the event being cancelled, PCB Chief Ehsan Mani had said that he is unaware of the development and is waiting for an official word from the organisers.

