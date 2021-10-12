Dubai, October 12: Four countries competing at the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman on Tuesday unveiled their jerseys, beginning the countdown to the showpiece event which will begin on October 17 and conclude on November 14.

While the Indian fans will be eagerly waiting for the unveiling of the Virat Kohli-led side's jersey on October 13, the sides that have unveiled their kits so far are, Ireland, Namibia, Scotland and Sri Lanka. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Ireland's T20 World Cup Jersey

.@cricketireland players are looking good in their kits for the #T20WorldCup 😍 All the jerseys so far 👇https://t.co/O6IJDLDzEN pic.twitter.com/xhbFKrGRuT — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 12, 2021

While Ireland's kit is a combination of green and blue, Namibia, who are playing at their first ICC World Cup since 2003, will catch plenty of eyes in their sharp jerseys. Predominantly dark blue, with light blue hexagons on the right shoulder and above the left hip, Namibia's kit also features red accents.

Namibia's T20 World Cup Jersey

Here's the kit Namibia will be donning at the #T20WorldCup 👌 See the kits revealed so far 👇https://t.co/k4BKaisiws pic.twitter.com/Zs9sLs2nI7 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 12, 2021

Also, there will be no missing Scotland at the T20 World Cup, with Kyle Coetzer's team donning a predominantly bright purple kit with helmets to match.

Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup Jersey

Here's what Sri Lanka Cricket will be wearing at the #T20WorldCup 😍 See the kits revealed so far 👇https://t.co/urHINaZ5Jf pic.twitter.com/Nysm5U0gsR — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 12, 2021

The Sri Lankans have revealed two kits for the tournament -- a yellow and blue number with a lion along the right side and a kit of the same design in different shades of blue.

Scotland's T20 World Cup Jersey

The Indian team will step on the field wearing the new jersey for the first time in their practice match against England on October 18.

The jersey will then be worn during India's opening match in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24.

