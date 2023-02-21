The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is heading into its business end and things have started to become pretty exciting. Australia, England and India are the three teams to have successfully booked spots in the semifinals with one slot remaining. Defending champions Australia have lived up to their expectations and won all four league games in Group 1, becoming the first team to make it to the semifinals. England followed suit following an 11-run victory over India. Harmanpreet Kaur and her side became the third side to enter the semifinals with a victory over Ireland in a rain-affected match. New Zealand and South Africa remain the only two sides in contention for a spot in the semis from Group 1, alongside Australia. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

Hosts South Africa have one game remaining, against Bangladesh and the result will determine which team gets the final slot in the semifinals line-up. Sune Luus and her side need just a win to go through as they have a better Net Run Rate (0.685) to that of New Zealand (0.138). On the other hand, the White Ferns will only go through to the last four if Bangladesh manage to pull off a shock win over the host nation. Despite England and India having qualified from Group 2, the final match of this group between Heather Knight and her team and Pakistan can potentially determine which side ends as toppers. England are favourites to win and should they beat Pakistan, they will finish as Group 2 winners. For India to finish as Group 2 toppers, they will need Pakistan to beat England by a big margin. ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur Singh Achieve Career Best Rankings.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinals Schedule

Date Match Teams Timing (in IST) Venue February 23 Semifinal 1 AUS-W vs IND-W (Likely) 6:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town February 24 Semifinal 2 ENG-W vs TBD (Likely) 6:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town February 26 Final TBD vs TBD 6:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town

Newlands, Cape Town, is the venue for all the knockout games, with the two semifinals being held on February 23 and 24 and the final on February 26. All these games are slated to start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Australia have looked dominant and in line to successfully defend their title. Will they go on to retain the trophy, or will we see new champions?

