Dubai [UAE], July 31 (ANI): The International League T20 Player Auction for Season 4 will be held on September 30 in Dubai. The six tournament teams will each get the opportunity to add 13 players each (a total of 78 players) to their Season 4 squads at the auction.

The last date of registration is Wednesday, September 10. The six franchises will have a combined purse of 4.8 million US dollars to spend at the auction. Details about the available budgets for the teams (including the remaining budgets from their direct signing allotment, which can be used in the player auction), the auction order and the players list will be shared in due course.

"We are delighted to confirm the International League Season 4 auction date - Tuesday, September 30. The auction is a big milestone for the league as we continue to grow as a world-class T20 tournament. The auction will be a great opportunity for our franchises to add local and international firepower to their Season 4 squads. For the UAE players, the ACC Asia Cup 2025 - September 9-28 in the UAE - is a massive opportunity for making a global impression ahead of the auction. The players will have incredible exposure in the continental championship where they will be pitted against some of the top-ranked T20 teams," ILT20 CEO David White said, according to a release.

"We are also set to play the third edition of the ILT20 Development Tournament from later this month, which - alongside the Asia Cup - is another platform for the local players to impress ahead of the player auction," he added.

The auction is the second phase of squads' selection for Season 4. Earlier this month, the teams completed their new signings and retentions - a total of eight players per team. The list of those selections is available below.

DP World ILT20 Season 4 - Season 4 squads so far:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alex Hales, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Charith Asalanka, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Sherfane Rutherford and Sunil Narine.

Desert Vipers: Andries Gous, Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden, Sam Curran and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Dubai Capitals: Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Gulbadin Naib, Luke Wood, Muhammad Jawadullah, Rovmann Powell, Shai Hope and Waqar Salamkheil.

Gulf Giants: Aayan Afzal Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Blessing Muzarabani, Gerhard Erasmus, James Vince, Mark Adair, Moeen Ali and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

MI Emirates: AM Ghazanfar, Chris Woakes, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton and Muhammad Waseem.

Sharjah Warriorz: Johnson Charles, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Southee, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Maheesh Theekshana, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sikandar Raza and Tim David.

The International League T20 Season 4 will begin on Tuesday, December 2- UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad) with a blockbuster opening, the six-team, 34-match tournament will conclude with the final on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (ANI)

