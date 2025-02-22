Mumbai, February 22: The much-anticipated International Masters League (IML) is set to kickoff on Saturday at Navi Mumbai’s iconic DY Patil Stadium with Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters locking horns against Kumar Sangakkara's Sri Lanka Masters in the opening match, starting at 7:30 pm. Sachin Tendulkar, Eoin Morgan, Brian Lara and Other Team Captains Pose With International Masters League 2025 Trophy Ahead of Inaugural Edition (See Post).

The inaugural edition of International Masters League will showcase an exceptional roster of cricketing masters with the star-studded line-up includes Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, West Indies icons Brian Lara and Chris Gayle, Sri Lanka’s former captain Kumar Sangakkara, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis and Jonty Rhodes, England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan and Australia’s Shane Watson, among other cricketing greats.

Here's all you need to know about the IML

Where to watch: Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits on TV and livestreaming on JioHotstar

Where to buy tickets: Tickets for the IML are available on BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the competition.

Complementary tickets for students and senior citizens for opening match: Complimentary tickets for the opening match will be available for students and senior citizens. These complimentary tickets can be claimed at the box office at DY Patil Stadium.

When: Matches will start at 7:30 pm

Venues: After five matches in Navi Mumbai, the IML will move to Vadodara and then Raipur.

Squads

India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni, Vinay Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhimanyu Mithun and Saurabh Tiwary.

Sri Lanka Masters: Kumar Sangakkara (captain), Romesh Kaluwitharana, Ashan Priyanjan, Upul Tharanga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Dhammika Prasad, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Asela Gunaratne and Chaturanga De Silva.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2025 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).