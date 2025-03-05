Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar showed his class with the bat at the age of 51 during the India Masters vs Australia Masters ninth match in the International Masters League T20 2025 in Vadodara on Wednesday. During the third over of speedster Ben Hilfenhaus, the master blaster slammed back-to-back maximums. On the fourth ball of the over, Tendulkar hammered a six straight down the track. On the very next delivery, Hilfenhaus bowled a short-pitched delivery, which Tendulkar pulled for a huge six. Sachin Tendulkar played a blistering knock of 64 runs off 33 deliveries, including seven fours and four sixes. Sadly, his knock went in vain as India Masters lost the match by 95 runs while chasing 270 runs in 20 overs. Earlier in the match, skipper Shane Watson (110*) and Ben Dunk (132*) hammered stunning centuries for Australia Masters. Sachin Tendulkar Shares ‘Nostalgic’ Post as Star Batter Prepares for India Vs Australia IML 2025 Match at Vadodara, Says ‘Different Journey, Same Love For Cricket’ (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Slams Consecutive Sixes Against Ben Hilfenhaus

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)