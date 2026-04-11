The Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in today’s afternoon Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at Mullanpur. Following the toss, both franchises officially confirmed their playing XIs and Impact Substitute options for the fixture. You can follow the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard here.

With PBKS bowling first under warm conditions, captain Shreyas Iyer named Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, and Harpreet Brar as potential Impact Subs. These options provide Punjab with the flexibility to bolster their batting lineup during the second innings or introduce a specialist bowler if required.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact Subs

Nehal Wadhera

Vishnu Vinod

Suryansh Shedge

Yash Thakur

Harpreet Brar

Conversely, SRH captain Ishan Kishan listed Jaydev Unadkat, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, and Kamindu Mendis as their substitutes. Since Hyderabad is setting the target, they are likely to deploy an extra bowler or all-rounder during their defence to counter Punjab's strong top order.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs

Jaydev Unadkat

Liam Livingstone

Shivam Mavi

Praful Hinge

Kamindu Mendis

Punjab Kings enter the contest aiming to extend an unbeaten start to the season, having secured two consecutive victories before a recent rain washout against Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are looking to bounce back from a recent five-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, making their tactical use of the Impact Sub crucial for today's outcome.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).