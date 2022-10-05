After defeating South Africa 2-1 in the three-match T20I series, a young Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, would attempt to outplay the Proteas again when they lock horns in the 1st ODI, on October 6. India's first-team players, who would compete at the T20 World Cup, would not be part of the series as they would head to Australia for preparing for the marquee tournament. In their absence, a lot of young and exciting players would have the opportunity to represent India and make a mark in this series, against a top-quality side in South Africa. Deepak Chahar’s ‘Mankad’ Run-Out Warning Becomes New Meme Template for Delhi Police’s Traffic Awareness Video!

The Proteas have retained most of their players for the series which would give them some time out in the middle ahead of the T20 World Cup. For India, skipper Dhawan would open the innings alongside Shubman Gill. The pair achieved success in West Indies earlier this year and would aim to do so, once again. At number three, Shreyas Iyer would walk in, as he did in the West Indies series.

Iyer is likely to be followed by Ishan Kishan at four and Rahul Tripathi at five. Sanju Samson would be the wicketkeeper for this series and he would bat at number six. Shahbaz Ahmed could be in for his ODI debut as he is set to play as one of the all-rounders. Shardul Thakur comes in next. Deepak Chahar, who was named as part of the reserve squad at the T20 World Cup, in all likelihood, would lead the bowling attack in the absence of senior players. Either one of Avesh Khan or Mohammed Siraj would play with the option of including Kuldeep Yadav or Ravi Bishnoi as the second spinner.

India Likely Playing XI vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj/Avesh Khan

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2022 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).