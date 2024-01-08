New Delhi, January 8: In a concerning development for the Indian team, pace spearhead Mohammad Shami is likely to miss the first two matches of the upcoming five-Test series against England, set to commence on January 25, as the pacer is yet to resume bowling following an ankle injury, say reports. IND vs ENG: ‘I’ve Not Spoken to Anyone About That’ Says Jonny Bairstow Over Wicket Keeping Duties for England’s Test Series Against India.

Shami has not started bowling, and he will need to go to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to demonstrate his fitness, according to Indian Express report.

The pacer was included in the Test squad against South Africa but his availability was subject to fitness. The BCCI later in a press release stated that Shami has not been cleared by the Medical Team and the fast bowler was ruled out of the two Tests. In another setback, world no 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav, who led India in the T20Is in South Africa in December, is suffering from hernia and will undergo surgery.

The BCCI is consulting specialists regarding Yadav’s hernia and he is likely to be sent abroad for surgery. The batter is expected to be completely fit by the time of the IPL, the report said.

"Shami hasn't even started to bowl, he will have to go to NCA and prove his fitness. He looks doubtful for the first two Tests against England. Whereas in Yadav's case he will take more time than expected. After his hernia operation it might take up to eight-nine weeks for him to start training. Hopefully he will be fit during the IPL," a source in the Indian board informed," a source told Indian Express.

Given the availability of fellow fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, the BCCI may incline towards a cautious approach in Shami's return.

