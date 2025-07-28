Mumbai, July 28: With a well-fought draw and a brilliant century to show for, Gill continued his fine run in England with the bat. Let us see all the records he established during the fourth Test at Manchester.

Shubman Gill O vertakes Virat Kohli for Most Successful SENA Tour

Shubman Gill celebrates his century (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

Gill overtook Virat, his idol, for the most successful South Africa, England, New Zealand, South Africa (SENA) nation tour, with 722 runs in eight innings so far, including four centuries at an average of over 90. He overtook Virat's tally of 692 runs against Australia back in 2014, which consisted of four tons and a fifty, with a batting average of 86.50. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: India Captain Shubman Gill Backs Decision To Continue As Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar Near Century Against England.

Gill Secures Second-Most Successful Test Series by an Indian Captain

Shubman Gill (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Gill overtook Virat Kohli (655 runs against England at home in 2016/17), to register second-most successful series by an Indian captain, currently standing at 722 runs. He is just 10 runs away from overtaking Gavaskar, who scored 732 runs against West Indies at home during the 1978/79 series, including four centuries and a fifty.

Joins Bradman, Gavaskar in Elite Company

Shubman Gill (Photo credit: X @VVSLaxman281)

Gill joined Aussie icon Don Bradman (against India at home, 1947/48) and Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar (against West Indies at home, 1978/79) for the most centuries in a single series as Test captain, with four centuries.

Most Runs by an Indian Against England in a Series

Shubman Gill (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

With his tally of 722 runs, he overtook Yashasvi Jaiswal's total of 712 runs during the last year's home series against England to achieve a new high. He is also the third Indian to hit 700-plus runs in a Test series besides Jaiswal and Gavaskar. Shubman Gill Equals Rohit Sharma’s Record of Most Hundreds for India in ICC World Test Championship History, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

First Captain With Four Tons in Debut Series as Captain

Shubman Gill (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

Shubman Gill is the first player to hit four hundreds in their debut Test series as captain. Five others - Warwick Armstrong, Bradman, Greg Chappell, Virat Kohli and Steven Smith - had three each in their debut series in charge.

Joint-Most Centuries for India in the World Test Championship

Shubman Gill (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

He levelled Rohit Sharma's nine centuries in WTC to have the joint-most tons by an Indian in the competition's history. His centuries have come in 67 innings as compared to Rohit's 69 innings.