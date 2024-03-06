IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: India and England turn up for one last time in the five-match Test series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamshala. India have already pocketed the series and have a 3-1 lead. Meanwhile, as has been a norm in this series, England have already announced their playing XI for the fifth and last Test. So, fans looking to take part in IND vs ENG on the Dream11 fantasy app can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips and team predictions ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024. India vs England 5th Test 2024, Dharamshala Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

England have recalled Mark Wood and left out Ollie Robinson from their playing XI. With conditions expected to favour pacers, India could field three fast bowlers. Meanwhile, we have picked seven players from the Indian team and four from England to complete our IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the fifth Test. India vs England 5th Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Dharamshala.

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Dhruv Jurel (IND).

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (IND), Ollie Pope (ENG), Ben Duckett (ENG), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Shubman Gill (IND) and Zak Crawley (ENG).

All-rounders: Joe Root (ENG), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) and Ravindra Jadeja (IND).

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND).

IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c) and Joe Root (vc).

India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav/Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rohit Sharma (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Ben Duckett (ENG), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Zak Crawley (ENG), Dhruv Jurel (IND), Joe Root (ENG), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND).

