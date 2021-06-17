DD Sports Channel 1 to telecast ICC Test World Cup finals between India & New Zealand tomorrow - DD Sports Channel 1 will telecast the ICC Test World Cup finals between India & New Zealand tomorrow. DD FreeDish users can also listen to the Live Radio Cricket Commentary by All India Radio across the country. Apart from the broadcast of the final match on DD Sports, All India Radio Cricket commentary will be available on DD FreeDish DTH Satellite Radio.

In addition to FreeDish DTH Radio channels, the Radio Cricket commentary will be available on All India Radio’s FM Rainbow Channels, FM Local Radio Stations (LRS), Digital Radio Transmitters (DRM) and Additional FM Transmitters. India vs New Zealand World Test Championship 2021 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs NZ ICC WTC Final 2021 in Southampton.

The final of ICC Test World Cup is scheduled to be played from 18th to 22nd of this month at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton, UK. The team that wins will create history by becoming the first team to lift the World Test Championship trophy.

CEO Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar Vempati in a tweet message today thanked the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Youth Affairs & Sports Ministry along with Star Sports for enabling access of the final matches on DD Sports Channel 1 on DD FreeDish DTH. WTC Final 2021 Live Streaming and TV Telecast: ICC Release Broadcasters List For India vs New Zealand Clash.

The final matches on DD Sports will be aired under a special arrangement as these are beyond the purview of the mandatory sharing of feed for sporting events.

