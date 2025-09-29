Mumbai, September 29: Pakistan captain Salman Agha accused the Men in Blue of disrespecting the game for their repeated refusal to shake the hands with the Pakistan team players throughout the Asia Cup. The controversy over handshakes, which began on September 14 when India refused to shake hands with Pakistan players, in the final where Indian players refused to shake hands with their arch rivals for the third time in the tournament. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Tilak Varma Calls Unbeaten 69 Against Pakistan ‘One of the Most Special Knocks’ of His Career.

The Asia Cup final was also marred by another controversy as there was more than a 90-minute delay before the presentation ceremony began, with India refusing to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who is the Asian Cricket Council chief and also the Interior Minister of Pakistan.

"What India have done this tournament is very disappointing. They're not disrespecting us by not shaking hands, they're disrespecting cricket," Agha said at the press conference after losing to India by five wickets in the summit clash.

"Good teams don't do what they did today. We went to pose with the trophy on our own because we wanted to fulfill our obligations. We stood there and took our medals. I don't want to use harsh words but they've been very disrespectful," he added.

Agha further said that if it had been up to Suryakumar, he would have shaken hands with Agha before the toss, claiming Suryakumar Uadav had greeted him during the pre-tournament captains’ press conference on September 9. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Amit Malviya Claims India Slammed Pakistan on Field, Put Mohsin Naqvi in His Place, Says ‘This Is New India’.

"He shook hands with me in private at the start of the tournament. Both at the pre-tournament press conference, and when we met in the referee's meeting. But when they're out in the world in front of the cameras, they don't shake our hands. I'm sure he's following the instructions he's been given, but if it was up to him, he'd shake hands with me," Agha said.

Asked about his views on the Indian team not being awarded the winners’ trophy, Agha replied, "This is the first time I've ever seen this happen. Whatever happened in this tournament was very bad, and I hope it stops at some stage because it's bad for cricket. Everything that happened today was a consequence of all that happened [before]. Of course the ACC president will give the trophy to the winners. If you won't take the trophy from him, how will you get it?"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2025 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).