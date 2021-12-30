OUT! India now just three wickets away from victory now. Mohammed Shami strikes. Wiaan Mulder is caught behind! Shami and Siraj have struck in tandem. Just before the lunch, South Africa lose their third wicket in the session. Mulder c Pant b Shami 1(3)
OUT! Mohammed Siraj accounts for Quinton de Kock. Second wicket in the session for India. De Kock drags one back onto the stumps once again. Q de Kock b Siraj 21(28)
Quinton de Kock has joined Temba Bavuma in the middle now. The duo has added 23 off 37 balls thus far. Meanwhile, South Africa need 152 more runs while India need five more wickets.
OUT! Jasprit Bumrah strikes for India. Big wicket this! Dean Elgar is trapped in front of the wickets. He opts for DRS but all in vain. It is three reds. South Africa have lost a review and their captain as well. D Elgar lbw b Bumrah 77(156)
It is bright and sunny at the moment and South Africa have begun positively as well. Dean Elgar holds the key for Proteas. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami open the attack for India this morning.
Shami started the over for the Indians. Bowls in perfect line and length. The Indians look quite confident as right. The body language also has been quite tight and the visitors are also quite chirpy behind the stumps.
With an aim to finish the 1st Test between India and South Africa by Tea, Virat Kohli and his men will be stepping onto the pitch on day 5 of the game. At the end of day 4, the hosts had already lost four wickets on the score of 94 runs. The visitors are eyeing a win. In this article, we shall bring to you the live score updates of the game and which will keep you in the loop of the happenings of the match. but before that let's quickly have a look at how day 4 turned out to be for both sides. IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 Day 4 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Ends 2021 Without International Ton But India Maintain Control.
So India got bundled out on the score 174 runs in the second innings. The hosts walked into bat and lost Aiden Markram quite early in the game. The opener departed for 1 and the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals. It was Dean Elgar who became the highest scorer for the team on day 4 as he scored a half-century and is batting on 52 runs. Jasprit Bumrah got a couple of wickets. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami shared the spoils with a wicket each.
Needless to say that the day 5 will be quite interesting for the game. It is also expected that a few thundershowers in the afternoon could halt the play. We shall shortly bring to you the weather report which will get a perfect idea about how the weather will behave during day 5.