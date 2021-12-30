With an aim to finish the 1st Test between India and South Africa by Tea, Virat Kohli and his men will be stepping onto the pitch on day 5 of the game. At the end of day 4, the hosts had already lost four wickets on the score of 94 runs. The visitors are eyeing a win. In this article, we shall bring to you the live score updates of the game and which will keep you in the loop of the happenings of the match. but before that let's quickly have a look at how day 4 turned out to be for both sides. IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 Day 4 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Ends 2021 Without International Ton But India Maintain Control.

So India got bundled out on the score 174 runs in the second innings. The hosts walked into bat and lost Aiden Markram quite early in the game. The opener departed for 1 and the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals. It was Dean Elgar who became the highest scorer for the team on day 4 as he scored a half-century and is batting on 52 runs. Jasprit Bumrah got a couple of wickets. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami shared the spoils with a wicket each.

Needless to say that the day 5 will be quite interesting for the game. It is also expected that a few thundershowers in the afternoon could halt the play. We shall shortly bring to you the weather report which will get a perfect idea about how the weather will behave during day 5.