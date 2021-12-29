At the end of Day 4, South Africa are 94/4 while chasing a target of 305 runs to win the first Test against India at Centurion. Despite losing a day’s play due to rains, the match has moved at the rate of knots with the visitors heading into the final day in a much better position while the hosts remain in with an outside chance. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from IND vs SA 1st Test Day 4. South Africa vs India, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights.

The South African bowlers once again impressed in home conditions as they managed to bowl out India to a sub-par score after conceding a huge lead in the first innings. Kagiso Rabada and young Marco Jansen were the stars for the Proteas as both took four wickets each to give the hosts a chance in the game. However, India managed to put pressure on the inconsistent South African batting order and got tremendous success. Anushka Sharma Spotted With Daughter Vamika at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Day 4 of India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 (See Picture).

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 4 Stat Highlights

# Virat Kohli ended 2021 without an International century

# The Indian skipper failed to register an international ton for a second consecutive year

# Virat Kohli's last century was in November 2019 against Bangladesh

# Jasprit Bumrah completed 100 wickets in away Test matches

# Dean Elgar scored his 18th Test Fifty

# Kagiso Rabada has bowled 17 no balls so far in the first Test, joint-most by a South African pacer

Heading into the final day of the match, India have a much better opportunity to emerge victorious while the hosts will hope to cause an upset. South Africa will hope that their batters can negate the early pressure and build from there while Virat Kohli will be hoping that his bowlers can make quick breakthroughs to put them in a favorable position.

