South Africa were 17/1 at stumps, trailing India by 206 runs, on Day 1 of the third and final Test of the three-match series. Aiden Markram (8 not out) and Keshav Maharaj (6 not out) were at the crease when stumps were called, ending an engrossing opening day at Newlands. The hosts lost the only wicket of their skipper Dean Elgar, who was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 3. IND vs SA 3rd Test 2022 Highlights Of Day 1: South Africa 17/1 At Stumps.

Earlier, South Africa bowled out India for 223 in their first innings. Resuming play from 141/4 at Tea, India lost six wickets and could only add 82 runs to their tally in the third session of the day. Virat Kohli (79) and Cheteshwar Pujara (43) were the top scorers for India while Kagiso Rabada (4-73) was the pick of the bowler for South Africa.

Resuming the post lunch session at 75 for 2 the South African pacers bowled tightly and did not allow Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli to bat freely. The duo managed to put up a fifty run partnership to deny Proteas any breakthrough. Pujara was more aggressive of the two batting capitalising on the opportunities coming his way. The gritty 62-run partnership was finally broken as left arm pacer Marco Jansen dismissed Pujara. Ajinkya Rahane came in to bat after Pujara's dismissal and Jansen managed to find his outside edge too. Rahane's lean patch continued as he was dismissed for 9 by Rabada who bagged his second wicket. The Mumbai lad did take a review but it did not go his way to leave India tottering at 116/4. Meanwhile, you can check some of the stat highlights from day one:

# Virat Kohli scored his 28th half-century.

# Virat Kohli scored his 99th fifty-plus score across formats as a captain.

# Kagiso Rabada is playing his 50th Test.

# Keshav Maharaj picked his first wicket in the series.

# Virat Kohli has gone 61 innings (26 Test innings) without a century.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant then joined Virat Kohli and got off the mark with a boundary. Virat Kohli hung in and kept on fighting to take his side to 141/4 till Tea scoring 66 runs in the session losing two wickets. Despite losing partners at the other end Virat Kohli kept on scoring to keep the scoreboard moving. Shardul Thakur walked in to bat after the dismissal of Ashwin and struck a six to take India's total to 200. Thakur was later dismissed by Keshav Maharaj. Jasprit Bumrah came in to bat but was dismissed without troubling the scorers. Kohli's gritty knock of 79 finally came to an end as Rabada dismissed him caught behind. With a bit of resistance from Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav the Proteas bowled India out for 223

