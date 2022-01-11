India and South Africa will be aiming to win the Test series when they face off against each other in the third and the final match of the three-game series. The SA vs IND 3rd Test 2022 will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from January 11, 2022 (Tuesday) onwards. Meanwhile, we bring you South Africa vs India, 3rd Test live score updates along with the commentary. IND vs SA 3rd Test 2022, Cape Town Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

South Africa were brilliant in the previous game as they managed to get the better of India to level the series heading into the final match. Dean Elgar will hope that his team can replicate that feat again and continue the run of Test series win over India at Home.

Meanwhile, India will be aiming to get back to winning ways and win the series as they will have skipper Virat Kohli back for this clash after he missed the last match due to a back spasm. However, the hosts will be without Mohammed Shami, who picked a hamstring injury and will miss the game.

Heading into the final game, the series is leveled at 1-1 and both teams are aiming to emerge on the winning side and claim the series.