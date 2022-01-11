Wicket! Duanne Olivier provides the breakthrough for South Africa as he dismisses KL Rahul, who poked at a wide delivery to give an easy catch to Verreynne behind the stumps. Rahul c Verreynne b Olivier 12(35).
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have once again provided India with a brilliant start and the duo will be hoping to add further runs. The Proteas bowlers have been inconsistent with their line & length and will look to find their groove to break the partnership.
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have started the proceedings on Day 1 of the 3rd Test in Cape Town. Both the players will be aiming to give a strong start to India as they look to claim the series. Meanwhile, South Africa bowlers will be aiming for early breakthroughs.
India have won the toss and opted to bat first. Virat Kohli returns for the visitors while Mohammed Siraj misses out due to a hamstring injury and Umesh Yadav replaces him in the team. Meanwhile, South Africa remain unchanged.
Welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the third Test between India and South Africa from Cape Town. The series is tied at 1-1 and both teams are aiming to win the game and claim the series.
India and South Africa will be aiming to win the Test series when they face off against each other in the third and the final match of the three-game series. The SA vs IND 3rd Test 2022 will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from January 11, 2022 (Tuesday) onwards. Meanwhile, we bring you South Africa vs India, 3rd Test live score updates along with the commentary. IND vs SA 3rd Test 2022, Cape Town Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.
South Africa were brilliant in the previous game as they managed to get the better of India to level the series heading into the final match. Dean Elgar will hope that his team can replicate that feat again and continue the run of Test series win over India at Home.
Meanwhile, India will be aiming to get back to winning ways and win the series as they will have skipper Virat Kohli back for this clash after he missed the last match due to a back spasm. However, the hosts will be without Mohammed Shami, who picked a hamstring injury and will miss the game.
Heading into the final game, the series is leveled at 1-1 and both teams are aiming to emerge on the winning side and claim the series.