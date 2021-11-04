India (IND) will take on Scotland (SCO) in match 37 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The IND vs SCO clash will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 05, 2021 (Friday). Both teams are coming off contrasting results but will be aiming for all three points. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below for details. T20 World Cup 2021: Everyone Saw R Ashwin's Quality Against Afghanistan, He Understands His Bowling, Says Rohit Sharma.

India ended their two-game losing run in the competition last time around as they defeated Afghanistan in a dominant display. Virat Kohli’s men will be aiming to build on that to keep their hopes of semi-final qualification alive. Meanwhile, Scotland are yet to register their first win in the competition and will be hoping to get it against one of the best teams in the world.

IND vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), M Cross (SCO), Rohit Sharma (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Kyle Coetzer (SCO), G Munsey (SCO), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Chris Greaves (SCO), Ravi Ashwin (IND), Shardul Thakur (IND), J Davey (SCO).

KL Rahul (IND) can be the captain of your IND vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Team while Ravindra Jadeja (IND) can be named as the vice-captain.

