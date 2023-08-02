Having sealed the three-match ODI series 2-1, India will now turn their attention towards the three-match T20I series against West Indies. The first match of the series begins on August 3, 2023, Thursday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. As usual, Hardik Pandya is expected to lead his young side that features several talented cricketers like Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma. The absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli presents Hardik Pandya’s side an opportunity to leave a positive influence against the West Indies. Shardul Thakur Says He is 'Not Playing to Seal a Spot' in India's ICC World Cup 2023 Squad After His Performance in ODI Series Against West Indies.

The ODI series saw Indian cricketers making strong impact, especially with Ishan Kishan scoring consecutive fifties to seal his place in the Indian squad as a backup wicketkeeper batsman. Mukesh Kumar showed his brilliant form with ball when he maintained accuracy with his length and line along four scalps.

The ODI series was an opportunity for head coach Rahul Dravid to tinker with the batting line-up as he tried various permutations and combination ahead of the all-important Asia Cup and ODI world cup. However, it remains to be seen whether he does the same in the upcoming T20I series.

When India take on West Indies in the first T20I, skipper Hardik Pandya is expected to assume the role of a finisher while versatile batsman Suryakumar Yadav is likely to showcase his all-round batting abilities in the number four position. Meanwhile, openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are expected to keep playing at the same position. Lastly, we could also get to see whether India try to include Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be bolstered by the return of Nicholas Pooran, who has been in great form in the T20s, especially during the recently concluded MLC 2023. West Indies were always a challenging opponents and India will not take them lightly in the series. ‘Was Actually in Shock’ Ishan Kishan Reveals How Brian Lara Texting Him on Instagram Left Him Surprised and Happy (Watch Video)

IND vs WI Head-to-Head Records in T20 Cricket

India and West Indies have faced each other 25 times in T20Is, with the former having an edge with 17 victories. West Indies have won 7 matches and one match ended in a no result.

IND vs WI 1st T20I 2023 Key Players

Hardik Pandya

Ishan Kishan

Nicholas Pooran

Kyle Mayers

India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2023 Mini-Battles

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will see key battles like Ishan Kishan vs Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran vs Umran Malik.

IND vs WI 1st T20I 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2023 will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. The match is slated to get underway at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ‘Some Days We Wake Up As Best Team in World, Some Days..’ West Indies Skipper Shai Hope Reacts After ODI Series Loss Against India.

IND vs WI 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Given DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs West Indies series in India, the live telecast of the 1st T20I would be available on DD Sports channel. Also, fans can enjoy the live streaming of the forthcoming match on the FanCode app and website. Moreover, JioCinema would also provide live streaming of the upcoming clash.

IND vs WI 1st T20I 2023 Likely Playing XIs:

India Likely XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan

West Indies Likely XI: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd

