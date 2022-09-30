India Women (IN-W) will lock horns with Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the second T20I of the 2022 Women's Asia Cup T20 on Saturday, October 01 at Sylhet District Stadium. The match will begin at 01:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND-W vs SL-W T20I face-off in 2022 Women's Asia Cup can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND-W vs SL-W Cricket Match in Sylhet.

The runner-ups of the previous Asia Cup, India Women had a tremendous summer so far. The Women in Blue were the only Asian team who did well in the 2022 commonwealth games held in August and won a silver medal. This was followed by a series win against England Women by 2-1 in September. Meanwhile, SL-W had a disappointing season this year thus far. From losing a T20I series to Pakistan by 3-1 in May to ending last in the group stage in 2022 Commonwealth Games, Sri Lanka Women had a gloomy summer. Given the form of both the teams of-late, India Women look favourites for this Women’s Asia Cup 2022 game perhaps.

IN-W vs SL-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Richa Ghosh (IN-W), Anushka Sanjeewani (SL-W) could be taken as Wicket-keepers. Team India Women's Asia Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get Indian Women's Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Continental T20 Tournament.

IN-W vs SL-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Nilakshi de Silva (SL-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IN-W vs SL-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounder - Sneh Rana (IN-W), Deepti Sharma (IN-W) could be our all-rounders

IN-W vs SL-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Renuka Singh (IN-W), Oshadi Ranasinghe (SL-W), Inoka Ranaweera (IN-W) could form the bowling attack.

IN-W vs SL-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Richa Ghosh (IN-W), Anushka Sanjeewani (SL-W),Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Nilakshi de Silva (SL-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W),Sneh Rana (IN-W), Deepti Sharma (IN-W), Renuka Singh (IN-W), Oshadi Ranasinghe (SL-W), Inoka Ranaweera (IN-W).

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W) could be named as the captain of your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

