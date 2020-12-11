India A and Australia A will face each other in the 2nd Practise Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 11, 2020 (Friday) ahead of the start of the regular four-match Test series later in the month. The first game between the teams ended in a draw but there were some promising signs for both sides. Ajinkya Rahane and Cameron Green smashed centuries while Umesh Yadav and Mark Steketee were brilliant with the ball. Both teams might welcome some of the regular players in the longer format for this clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of India A vs Australia A 2nd Practise Test can scroll down below.

India A vs Australia A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Schedule (Date, Time and Venue)

India A vs Australia A 2nd practice match is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on December 11, 2020 (Friday). Day 1 of the 2nd practice match will begin at 09:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India A vs Australia A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Sony Pictures Networks is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of Australia 2020-21. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels as they are likely to telecast the India A vs Australia A Practice match on television. Fans can also keep an eye on DD National which may provide live-action for the 2nd practice match.

India A vs Australia A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live Streaming Online

SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the India A vs Australia A 2nd practice match. Fans can either download the SonyLiv app or watch live action on Sonyliv.com. JIO TV and Airtel XStream will also be live streaming the game online for their subscribers.

