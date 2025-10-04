Australia A and India A are currently engaged in an unofficial Test and ODI series in India. The Test series has ended with India winning the series 1-0. The ODI series currently stands 1-1 with one match to go. Many players who are regulars in the International cricket arena are playing in the India A vs Australia A series. It includes the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana. The Australia A squad is not such star-studded although they have Cooper Connolly playing in the series. They came with more youngsters like Jack Edwards, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Hearne, Will Sutherland. IND-A vs AUS-A 2nd Unofficial ODI 2025: Tilak Varma’s 94 Goes in Vain As Australia A Blow Away India A To Level Series 1–1.

Amid this, reports suggest Australia A fast bowler, Henry Thornton, was hospitalised after falling ill due to a suspected case of food poisoning. Thornton complained of severe stomach infection and was admitted to Regency Hospital in Kanpur, where he remained under observation for two days. Thornton developed gastrointestinal issues after consuming food at the team hotel. While local team management initially monitored his condition, the severity of the infection led to his immediate admission to the hospital, where senior doctors treated him. He was later discharged when he showed signs of recovery and no further threat. Abhishek Sharma Dismissed For A Duck By Jack Edwards During India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial ODI 2025.

The Team management revealed that Thornton arrived in India, with some mild gastrointestinal problems but they got escalated after coming in India. The Australian team management has reportedly revised the dietary plan for the entire squad, taking extra precautions with meals and hydration. Three other players in the squad also reported mild stomach issues, though none required hospitalisation.

