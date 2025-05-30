India A vs England Lions 1st Unofficial Test Match Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The star-studded India A side, led by captain Abhimanyu Easwaran will be locking horns with the England A team aka England Lions for a two-match first-class/ unofficial Test match series, starting from May 30. The India A vs England Lions Unofficial Test matches will be a big opportunity for many India national cricket team players to rehearse before the IND vs ENG Test Series 2025, starting from June 20. Shubman Gill Reflects on His Appointment As India’s Test Captain, Says ‘Great Honour and a Big Responsibility’ (Watch Video).

The IND A vs ENG A two Unofficial Test match series 2025 is a good platform for the new Indian cricket team to rehearse ahead of India vs England Test series 2025, which comes under the World Test Championship 2025-2027 cycle. India A, playing under the captaincy of Abhimanyu Easwaran, will have a team of stars representing them with big names including; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Harshit Rana, and more.

When is India A vs England Lions 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

India A will be locking horns with England Lions for a two-match Unofficial Test series 2025, with the India A vs England A 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025, scheduled to be played from Friday, May 30, starting from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Stand Time). The IND A vs ENG A 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025 will be played at the Spitfire Ground in St. Lawrence, Canterbury, England.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India A vs England Lions 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official announcement yet for live telecast viewing options for the India A vs England Lions 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Therefore, the IND A vs ENG A 1st Unofficial Test Match is not expected to have any live telecast viewing options. For India A vs England Lions 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of India A vs England Lions 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025?

Fans in India looking for live streaming viewing options for the India A vs England Lions 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025 can watch it on the England Cricket app and website ecb.co.uk. The ones wishing to watch the India A vs England Lions 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025 live streaming will need to sign up/ sign in to the app/ website.

