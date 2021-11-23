India A team is on tour of South Africa. The visitors will play three unofficial Tests in South Africa which will be followed by main team’s tour to the country. So, it will be a good opportunity for youngsters to prove their mettle and make a place in the national side. The tour kicks off with the first unofficial Test at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. If you are looking for IND A vs SA A live streaming online and TV channel telecast details to watch the young guns in action then scroll down for all the broadcast related information. Team India To Follow New Strict Diet Plan, No Pork & Beef Allowed, Says Report.

Priyank Panchal will lead the India A team which features Hanuma Vihari, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Devdutt Padikkal and the pace bowling sensation from Jammu and Kashmir Umran Malik. Prithvi Shaw is part of the squad as well. Pieter Malan is in charge of South Africa A and the squad boasts of Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla and George Linde.

India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test Date and Match Timing in IST

The four-day unofficial Test match begins from November 23 onwards and ends on November 26. IND A vs SA A warm-up match will have a start time of 01:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test Live TV Telecast

IND A vs SA A 1st Unofficial Test match won’t be available on TV even though Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of South African cricket in India.

India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test Live Streaming Online

With no live TV telecast available in India for IND A vs SA A it remains to be if live streaming online will be available for the same or not. Most likely, SuperSport will provide the live streaming online of IND A vs SA A on its YouTube channel.

