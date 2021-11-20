There have been some changes in the Indian team set-up in recent months as Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the new head coach of the side in addition to a change in captaincy in the shortest international format. Fitness has been given the utmost importance for the national team as all the players will now follow a strict diet plan in order to keep them in a top physical condition given the increased demands of the game. India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Kolkata.

According to a recent report from Sports Tak, Team India will follow a strict diet under the new regime as the setup will see the players exclude the consumption of pork and beef in any form. In addition, if any member of the squad wants to consume meat, they will only be allowed the halal variety as other forms are not permissible.

It is understood that the new diet is put in place to keep the players fit and healthy for the upcoming series and international tournaments. This new plan will see that the players do not gain any unnecessary weight which is likely to hinder their performance.

This new plan comes after India’s poor performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021, where the team failed to qualify for the next stage of the tournament. The Men in Blue lost to Pakistan and New Zealand, before winning three on the bounce against lower-ranked and associate teams.

However, India have made a great start under the guidance of new head coach Rahul Dravid as they have recorded back-to-back wins against New Zealand, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20I series. The final game will be played on November 21, 2021 (Sunday) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2021 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).