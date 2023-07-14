India, Australia, and, England are discussing about the probability to launch a women’s Twenty20 Champions League as likely as next year after the phenomenal success of the first edition of the Women’s Premier League in India. Mike Baird and Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia Chair and chief executive were discussing the idea with the opposite numbers in ECB and BCCI in recent weeks. A CA spokesperson confirmed the talks were going on but opted to comment further when asked more about it. WPL 2023 Final: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Congratulates Mumbai Indians for Winning Inaugural Women’s Premier League.

More discussions occurred this week around the annual conference of ICC in South Africa, where countries have approved the proposal to provide the BCCI with as close as 38 per cent of revenue from the rights sales to global events.

This is approximately twice the 22 per cent India were distributed under the past allocation deal. T20 franchise league were offered higher regulation including a minimum limit of seven regional players per side.

Baird will jot the ICC’s powerful finance and commercial affairs committee, making him at par with BCCI secretary Jay Shah on the important questions of cricket economics. The WPL’s phenomena, involving big crowds and huge TV viewers, has been a major propeller for the Champions League idea.

