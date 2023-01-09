Following an entertaining T20I series, the action between India and Sri Lanka will shift to the ODIs, with the first match set to be played on January 10, Tuesday. The T20I series between these two sides was a highly thrilling one, with both teams putting up some quality performances. Eventually, India took home the series win courtesy of a Suryakumar Yadav remarkable hundred that lit Rajkot and helped him script many records. With the World Cup later this year, both these teams will aim to work hard and to zero on a perfect strategy and winning XI. India will witness their seniors return in the form of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. The bowling attack will be strengthened with the likes of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj coming in. Jasprit Bumrah Withdrawn from India Squad for Sri Lanka ODIs, BCCI Not Keen on Rushing him Back: Report.

However, India did receive a blow when it was reported that Jasprit Bumrah has been withdrawn from the ODI series after being named earlier. Bumrah has been out of action since an injury that ruled him out of the T20 World Cup last year and was expected to return in this series. India will rely on Shami to lead the pace attack in his absence. India lost their last ODI series against Bangladesh, despite an impressive win in the final game of that three-match affair.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand will want to have their captain, Dasun Shanaka, fire the way he has in the T20I series. The visitors will also expect a lot from the likes of Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga and also Maheesh Theekshana, among others to fire in the series. Sri Lanka are still in the hunt for securing automatic qualification for the World Cup and for them, every match will be very crucial. The Lankan Lions last played an ODI against Afghanistan, which they won to draw a three-game series 1-1. IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match in Guwahati.

IND vs SL Head-to-Head Record in ODI

India and Sri Lanka have played a total of 163 ODIs so far. In these matches, India have won 93 matches while Sri Lanka have bagged 57 wins. A total of 11 matches have ended in no result while one game finishing in a tie.

IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023 Key Players

Key Players Ishan Kishan Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer Dasun Shanaka Wanindu Hasaranga

IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023 Mini Battles

Ishan Kishan's battle with Kasun Rajitha is going to be an exciting one. The clash between Mohammed Shami and Dasun Shanaka can also impact this contest's outcome.

IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023 will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on January 10 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 01:00 pm IST.

IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 in India and will provide live telecast of the first ODI on its channels. SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will live stream the IND vs SL series 2023.

IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik/Mohammed Siraj.

SL Likely Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha

