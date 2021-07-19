India and Sri Lanka continue their three-game ODI series as the two teams face in the second One Day International. The clash will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 20, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams placed an inexperienced squad in the first game and expected to do the same in this clash as well. So ahead of the game, we take look at India’s likely playing XI vs Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI 2021. India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Stat Highlights.

India were the better team in the first game of the series, chasing down a score of 263 runs with seven wickets to spare. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side put on a near-perfect display in all three departments of the game. And with the Men in Blue looking to seal the One-Day Internationals, it looks highly unlikely that the management will opt to change the winning combination. Ishan Kishan Registers Second-Fastest Fifty on ODI Debut.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan was sensational in the first game scoring an unbeaten 86 while completing 6,000 runs in ODI cricket. The Indian captain saw off the chase leading his side to a win. Dhawan will be joined by Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order as the youngster’s blistering knock put India in a great position at the start of the chase.

Middle-Order: Young Ishan Kishan will retain his position at number three after scoring a half-century on debut. However, with Manish Pandey failing to capitalise on the opportunity given so Suryakumar Yadav could be pushed up the order with Sanju Samsom coming into the side.

All-Rounders: The Pandya brother are expected to be India’s all-rounders in the game with Hardik coming in ahead of Krunal. Hardik Pandya bowled half of his quota in the first game could be given more responsibility if needed.

Bowlers; The returning combination of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav impressed as the spin duo amassed four wickets between them and are expected to keep their place. Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the pace attack with Deepak Chahar likely to support him.

India Likely Playing XI For 2nd ODI Against Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey/Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav.

