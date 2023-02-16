Team India (IND) delivered a clinical performance to clinch the first Test of the four-match series against Australia (AUS), also known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in Nagpur. The hosts will be confident to execute a similar show when they take on Australia in the second Test match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, starting on February 17 (Friday). The second test clash is scheduled to kick-start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 09:00 am IST. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd Test 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia BGT Cricket Match in Delhi.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front after smashing his ninth Test hundred. Though the remaining top and middle-order couldn't come up with runs on the board, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel notched some runs to keep the scoreboard ticking. The injury-hit returnee Ravindra Jadeja was also doing some magic with the ball as he favoured the side with a fifer in the first innings, his eleventh five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The absolute gem of a spell by Ravichandran Ashwin in the second innings made sure India aren't bothered to play the second innings, as Australia were restricted to 91 runs. With his spinning tools, Ashwin had his 31st five-wicket haul in Tests. Virat Kohli Faces Spin Majorly As Other Indian Batters Fine-Tune Their Basics in Practice Session Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Australia had a tough time facing a spin attack in Nagpur. The openers were prey to pacers in the first innings. Meanwhile, in the second innings, both David Warner and Usman Khwaja were removed by Ashwin. Marnus Labuschagne remained the top scorer with 49 runs in the first innings and furnished only 17 runs in the second innings before getting dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Travis Head, who has been in good form lately, was surprisingly missing in playing XI of the first Test and is expected to make his return in the upcoming match. The 22-year-old young right-arm off-spinner Todd Murphy made a memorable debut after scalping seven wickets in an innings and was the only standout performer from Australia.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in Test

The two teams have played 101 Tests against each other. Australia dominates the head-to-head record with 43 wins, whereas India have emerged victorious 31 times. A total of 28 matches ended with draw and only one got tied.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 Key Players

Key Players Rohit Sharma Ravichandran Ashwin Marnus Labuschagne Ravindra Jadeja Todd Murphy

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 Mini Battles

David Warner vs Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli against Todd Murphy will be two key battles to look forward to.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 Venue and Match Timing

India vs Australia 2nd Test match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from February 17 (Friday). The match's starting time is 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 09:00 am IST. Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green Sweat It Out to Prove Match Fitness Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test in Delhi.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the India vs Australia Test series 2023. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to catch the Live Telecast of IND vs AUS 2nd Test match in India. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will provide the Live Streaming of India vs Australia Test series 2023. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar app or website (with a premium subscription) to catch the Live Streaming of the 2nd Test match.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 Likely Playing XI:

IND Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

AUS Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc

