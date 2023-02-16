India (IND) and Australia (AUS) are scheduled to meet at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for the second Test match, which will kick off on February 17 (Friday). The match's starting time will be 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs AUS Test face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Virat Kohli Faces Spin Majorly As Other Indian Batters Fine-Tune Their Basics in Practice Session Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

India's dominance in the first Test at Nagpur inched them closer to sealing the spot of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled in June 2023. India pulled off a sensational win by an innings and 132 runs to lead the four-match series by 1-0. The spin attack saw some brilliance from veteran Ravichandran Ashwin and the return of seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, post-injury, sent down some serious challenges in the Australian camp. The visitors lost in all departments and will be eager to bounce back in what would be another thrilling engagement in Delhi.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Alex Carey (AUS) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Rohit Sharma (IND),Chetaswar Pujara (IND), Usman Khwaja (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Mohammed Siraj (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Todd Murphy (AUS) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Alex Carey (AUS), Rohit Sharma (IND), Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Usman Khwaja (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Todd Murphy (AUS).

Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Todd Murphy (AUS) could be selected as the vice-captain.

