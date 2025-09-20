Amid all the controversies, the high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A T20I match did happen. Now, it's time for another fixture between the arch-rivals. The IND vs PAK match this time takes place in the Super Four stage. The Indian cricket team qualified for the next stage after winning all their group stage games and finishing as Group A topplers. The Green Shirts finished as runners-up, winning against Oman and the UAE, but losing to neighbours India. When is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Pakistan Match Preview.

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The IND vs PAK T20I is organized to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), on Sunday, September 21. India have won their first match against the UAE by a commanding nine-wicket margin. In the second game, they won against Pakistan by seven wickets. The third match was an unusual fight against Oman. The Men in Blue won by 21 runs, but struggled to pick wickets. IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Pakistan 20-Over Super Four Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

Batting

Shubman Gill might have struggled to get some runs in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. But, head coach Gautam Gambhir is expected to keep faith in the side's vice-captain. With him, Abhishek Sharma must be having a post booked in the opening slot, being the highest run getter of the side. Sanju Samson, captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have been decent in the middle order and are expected to continue. The batting tail of the Men in Blue extends till number eight, with Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel to give finishing touches to their innings if required.

Bowling

The ICT had rested their ace-pacer Jasprit Bumrah and number one spinner Varun Chakravarthy for the India vs Oman game. Team India could manage to scalp just four wickets against the minnows, so both bowlers are expected to return. Kuldeep Yadav (had 3 wickets vs PAK in the last match) has been the second-highest wicket-taker of the Asia Cup 2025 and is expected to retain his slot. All-rounder Axar Patel will also be crucial during the middle overs. Hardik Pandya is expected to perform his responsibilities as a pacer besides Bumrah; he scalped the first wicket of the first legal delivery against Pakistan in the last one. India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Winner of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

India's Likely XI for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four vs Pakistan

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

