IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Preview: India and Pakistan will lock horns in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament for a second time as the race to reach the final of the continental competition gets underway. Any India vs Pakistan match becomes the talking point in the sport because of the historic cricketing rivalry the two nations have shared over the years. While last time, the chatter was around boycotting the India vs Pakistan match in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor, the handshake saga takes the cake this time around. On the field, it was an absolute no-contest when India faced Pakistan in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14. India absolutely dominated proceedings like world champions should and made short work of Pakistan. India vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match and Who Will Win IND vs PAK T20I?.

But the India vs Pakistan match on September 14 came to be talked about more for non-cricketing reasons, particularly for the lack of handshakes and inter-team interactions. Both captains did not shake hands at the toss and after the IND vs PAK game, the Indian players headed straight to the dressing room, closing its door while Pakistan cricketers waited on the field for the customary post-match handshakes. Match referee Andy Pycroft was alleged by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) to have violated the ICC Code of Conduct and MCC Laws on Spirit of Cricket and what followed was absolute drama, with Pakistan threatening to boycott the Asia Cup 2025 before taking a U-Turn and returning to feature in their last group stage match against the UAE (United Arab Emirates).

The stage is set for another India vs Pakistan encounter, at the same venue, just seven days later, on September 20, a Sunday when thousands would be glued to the screens to watch what ensues--not with bat and ball but also in terms of the communication between both India and Pakistan players. On a lighter note, at this stage, questions like 'Will India beat Pakistan?' might generate less interest than something like 'Will both teams shake hands?' However, to speak more seriously, both India and Pakistan would ensure that they drop their intensity for what truly promises to be a high-octane clash. India are among the two unbeaten sides so far in the Asia Cup 2025 and will start as favourites to make it two wins out of two against Pakistan. Pakistan, on the other hand, have a point to prove after the Dubai drubbing last Sunday. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Preview: History, Tension and the ‘Handshake’ Everyone Will Be Watching in India-Pakistan Clash.

In terms of playing XIs, India are likely to revert back to the side that played Pakistan last weekend. Suryakumar Yadav, who did not bat against Oman, is likely to bat at number three and that would mean Sanju Samson drops down the order. However, with the wicketkeeper-batter scoring a half-century against Oman, pushing him down the order might not be that good an idea as well. For Pakistan, they are expected to retain the same playing XI which beat the UAE at the same venue on September 17. And that means Haris Rauf and Khushdil Shah, both of whom did not feature in the IND vs PAK group stage match, will do so in their Super 4 showdown.

When is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

The marquee India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE, on Sunday, September 20. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND vs PAK H2H Record in T20Is?

So far, there have been 14 T20Is played between India and Pakistan. India hold quite the advantage in head-to-head records in T20Is against Pakistan, winning 11 out of the 14 games played. Pakistan have won three matches so far. The last time Pakistan defeated India in a T20I was back at the 2022 Asia Cup. IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Pakistan 20-Over Super 4 Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

Who Are the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Key Players?

Player Name Abhishek Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Shaheen Shah Afridi Fakhar Zaman

IND vs PAK Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan Likely XI vs IND: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

