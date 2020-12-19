After stumps on Day 2, India hold the upper hand in the first Day-Night test against Australia as they have a 62-run lead in the game. Day 3 of India vs Australia 1st Test will be played on December 19, 2020 (Saturday) at the Adelaide Oval Stadium. Mayank Agarwal and Jaspreet Bumrah are the two unbeaten batsmen for the visitors. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 live streaming details can scroll down below. Here you can find match timings in IST and live streaming options on DD Sports, SonyLiv, Prasar Bharati and Sony Sports Network, who will be bringing you the live-action of AUS vs IND 1st Test Day 3. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 3 Live Score Updates.

Team India were brilliant on the second day as after being dismissed early, their bowlers were relentless in their approach. Australian batsmen struggled to live up as Ravi Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah kept picking up wickets at regular intervals. Tim Paine offered the hosts some hope but lacked support from the other side as India took a first innings lead. India vs Australia, 1st Test 2020 Day 2 Match Report: Ravichandran Ashwin Helps India Take First Innings Lead at Adelaide Oval.

India vs Australia, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 3 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Australia 1st Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval Stadium. The match will be live from December 19, 2020 (Friday) with Day 3 starting at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 2 Stat Highlights.

India vs Australia, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 3 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs Australia Test series on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Australia 2020-21. So fans can watch Day 3 of the IND vs AUS 1st Test match live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3. The Test matches will not be live on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. Sony TEN 3/HD will live telecast the game in Hindi.

India vs Australia, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour of Australia, live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream Day 3 of the IND vs AUS 1st Test by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also live stream the game on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

India vs Australia, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 3 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs Australia 1st Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for Day 3 of IND vs AUS 1st Test match. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the radio commentary.

