After losing the opening ODI by 66 runs, India will level the three-match series in the second encounter of the three-match series in Sydney. On the other hand, Aaron Finch’s men have a great chance to seal the series 2-0 after emerging victorious in this game. The Men in Yellow will indeed take the field with great confidence as they put up an emphatic show in the previous game. After piling up a mountain of 374/6, they dismissed the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul cheaply – pushing India out of the contest in the initial overs. Meanwhile, Australia won the toss in Sydney and elected to bat first. How to Watch IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIVApp.

Skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith scored centuries and will be eyeing to replicate their heroics. At the same time, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell also played significant knocks which are great signs for the home team. Mantle in the bowling department was handled well by Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa who took three and four wickets respectively. India vs Australia Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 in Sydney.

Teams:

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Although India came second in their previous outing, they still have to focus on the positives. Mohammed Shami – who took three wickets – impressed with the new ball and in death overs as well. Also, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya played brilliant knocks despite being under the pump. However, big names like Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli need to raise their hands to see India cross the line.

Meanwhile, 682 runs were aggregated in the opening ODI, and with the second game played in the same track, fans can expect runs to galore once again. However, it will be interesting to see if Aussies will walk away with the series triumph or the visitors well settle the score.

